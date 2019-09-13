WVLT WEATHER ALERT - Feels like 100+

This morning is clear and warm again, with a low of 70 degrees. More fog is possible for the morning hours.

Friday is aimed at a high of 96 degrees, which is near the record of 97 set in the 1998. Again, we'll have a mostly sunny day, with isolated showers and storms.

While 90s have been very common this summer, the WVLT WEATHER ALERT is in effect for feels like temperatures of 100+. The heat and humidity have been building this week, so that's what pushes us to cross into triple digits on the heat indices.

LOOKING AHEAD

Tonight will be mostly cloudy, with an isolated shower possible, and a low around 70 degrees.

A front breaks through the heat dome, bringing us a few more showers and storms Saturday, 40% coverage of our area. This will also help us get back to around 90 for high on Saturday.

Your I'M ALL VOL Forecast does look a touch cooler, but that's thanks to a cold front and some rain chances. Morning tailgates will be muggy with clouds, isolated rain and storms, and temperatures in the 70s and 80s. By the noon kick-off, we're sitting in the low to mid 80s with a shower possible. If you're headed into Neyland, take a poncho with you! We'll end the game closer to 90, still humid, with a few showers and storms possible.

Sunday will be partly cloudy, and still hot and humid. (Just not as hot as the week before.) The high will be around 90 degrees still, with isolated rain and storm chances.

Rain from the tropics is now looking to steer away from our area, so we'll stay warm next week. We'll have low 90s to start the week, with lower humidity so that will help a bit.

