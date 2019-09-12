WVLT WEATHER ALERT - Feels like 100+, air quality issues

A WVLT Weather Alert Day is in effect for both Thursday and Friday for "feels like" temperatures in the triple digits and air quality concerns.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is mostly clear, with a light breeze, areas of fog. We also have a stuffy low of only 70 degrees. (The average low for Knoxville is 63 degrees.)

A WVLT WEATHER ALERT is in effect during the afternoon hours on Thursday and Friday. We're hugging the mid to upper 90s through the end of the week, so that puts us 10+ degrees above average and around record highs. The humidity also makes it feel like it's closer to 100 degrees, so be careful and stay hydrated! An AIR QUALITY ALERT is also in effect for the Knoxville metro area, so Knox and surrounding counties. Limiting driving will help, as ozone levels could get high enough to impact sensitive groups, like the elderly or children with asthma.

Thursday tops out around 95 degrees, which would beat the record of 94 set in 1931. Isolated rain and storms are possible, especially in the higher elevations.

LOOKING AHEAD

Tonight will be clear and warm again, with a low of 70 degrees. More fog is possible for the morning hours.

Friday is aimed at a high of 96 degrees, which is near the record of 97 set in 1998. Again, we'll have a mostly sunny day, with isolated showers and storms.

A front breaks through the heat dome, and a few more showers and storms Saturday, 40% coverage of our area. This will also help us get back to around 90 for highs on Saturday and Sunday.

Your I'M ALL VOL Forecast does look a touch cooler, but that's thanks to a cold front and some rain chances. Morning tailgates will be a bit muggy with clouds, isolated rain and storms, and temperatures in the 70s and 80s. By the noon kick-off, we're sitting in the mid-80s with a stray chance for a shower. As of now, I feel like the best chance for showers and a couple of rumbles of thunder will be later in the game and later. Stay tuned to WVLT Weather for the latest updates on the rain timeline.

We'll stick with upper 80s to start next week, but we're keeping an eye on the potential for some more rain to come up from the tropics by the middle of next week.

We'll keep you updated on the latest on WVLT News!

