WVLT WEATHER ALERT - High heat to strong storms

Tuesday's WVLT WEATHER ALERT comes in two parts: "feels like" temperatures in the triple digits followed by strong storms.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning was mostly clear, with haze from high humidity visible in spots. Temperatures were warmer to start the day, also because of the high humidity, so we only cooled to 77 in Knoxville, 68 in Crossville, and 73 in Morristown.

We have higher heat and humidity for Tuesday! We're still on track to top out around 96 degrees, but it will feel like 105! This is the hottest feels like temperature for our area so far this year. The National Weather Service also included the Valley in a Heat Advisory from Noon to 8 p.m.

Tuesday then with scattered rain and storms. We have some developing out ahead of a batch of storms that move in late evening. The heat is fueling these to develop, and some could become stronger. Isolated severe storms are possible, with a WVLT WEATHER ALERT in place until around 11 p.m., with damaging wind and hail as the main threats.

LOOKING AHEAD

Tonight will slowly quiet down, with an isolated shower or storm leftover. The low will be around 72 degrees, with areas of fog.

We'll have some clearing on Wednesday, with an isolated shower or storm leftover. The high will be around 90 degrees.

The humidity will dip back down after this front, so that helps our overnight lows back to "normal", but we still have hot afternoons in the low 90s. (At least they won't feel too much hotter.)

Days in the 90s continue on into next week.

