WVLT WEATHER ALERT: Heavy rain at times Friday, Saturday

A WVLT WEATHER ALERT is in effect for the Friday morning as rain could slow the drive into work.

WHAT TO EXPECT

A few spotty showers moved through during the evening hours, but this is just the appetizer. Scattered showers will begin to move in after midnight, eventually becoming heavy for areas north of I-40 for the morning commute. That is why a WVLT WEATHER ALERT is in place. Temperatures will start the day near 50 degrees.

The heaviest of the rain Friday will fall during the morning hours, where we could pick up a quick half-inch of rain in some spots. It will continue through lunchtime, but the intensity will be lightening up a bit. By the afternoon drive home, it should just be a few patchy showers. Highs will top out in the upper 50s.

LOOKING AHEAD

Saturday will warm into the low 60s, but it will be rainy at times. The rain starts off heavy during the morning hours but quickly wraps up from west to east a little afternoon. By Saturday night we'll have isolated snowfall in the higher elevations, as temperatures drop to around 38 in the Valley.

Sunday will be cooler, with a high of 50 degrees and afternoon clearing.

Thanksgiving week starts off mild but comes with a few showers Tuesday to Wednesday. We're watching for another batch of showers late week.

