WVLT WEATHER ALERT for Thursday

Thursday's cold front takes us from mild temperatures to freezing by Friday morning, then a second blast of arctic air will force highs into the 30s next week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning comes with mild temperatures in the mid to upper 40s, passing clouds and spotty showers.

Showers to rain is the story for Thursday. We have a few showers here this morning, and turning rainy around midday through the evening commute. We have a WVLT WEATHER ALERT in place for drivers on the roads, with the inconvenience for rainy conditions. About a half an inch of rain will move through, with isolated higher amounts.

We have a high around 62 but that's midday, and then we cool to the mid 50s in the afternoon. As temperatures drops, we'll have spotty snow showers in the Smoky Mountains this evening into the overnight.

We'll keep cooling to freezing tonight, with flurries possible in the higher elevations and isolated snow showers in the mountains.

LOOKING AHEAD

We'll start the day at 32 degrees, with scattered clouds and a cold wind up to 10 miles. This will make it feel even colder!

Friday will only top out around 44 degrees, with the sun coming back out. The Northerly breeze will continue up to 10 miles per hour, which will make it feel about 4 degrees colder throughout the day.

The weekend is looking chilly, but Sunday would be the more comfortable day if you have to pick. We'll top out around 50 degrees Saturday, with a mostly sunny day. Then Sunday comes with scattered clouds and a high of 58 degrees.

If you're headed to Lexington to watch the Vols play at UK, here's your I'M ALL VOL forecast! It will be a chilly and partly cloudy evening in Kentucky. Temperatures will be in the low 40s at the start of the game and cool to the upper 30s by the end. The breeze will pick up at times, so a warm jacket is needed.

We're monitoring the timing of the second cold snap, because that will impact the arrival of freezing temperatures and any possible change to sleet and snow. We're now looking at be near 60 degrees for a high on Monday, with rain showers moving in later in the day. Then as the arctic air dives South, we'll have showers change to some sleet and snow. This will linger linger into Tuesday. So, we'll start the day around 32 and only warm up to around 36 degrees!

We'll keep you updated on the latest on WVLT News!

