WVLT WEATHER ALERT: Brutal cold & black ice for Wednesday

A WVLT WEATHER ALERT is in effect for isolated ice patches on the roads, frigid temperatures in the teens, and brutal wind chills Wednesday morning.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Be careful and stay bundled up on this Wednesday morning!

This morning we are dropping to around 18 degrees, so the WVLT WEATHER ALERT continues for this harsh arctic air. This is near the record low in Knoxville, which is 17 set in 1911 and the record low for Oak Ridge is 20 degrees, set in 1984.

The wind makes it feel even colder this morning, so it feels more like single digits at times.

We have a little warming today, and the winds are turning. We'll get back to freezing by midday, and then have a light Southwesterly breeze for the afternoon. We have a small warm up to low 40s Wednesday afternoon.

LOOKING AHEAD

Tonight will be mostly clear, with a few more clouds by the morning . The low will drop to 23 degrees by Thursday morning.

Thursday will become partly cloudy, with a high of 47 degrees, so still about 15 degrees below average. A stray shower will be possible along the Smoky Mountains, as more rain moves to our South.

Highs get closer to 50 to end the week, but we'll still have mornings around freezing.

We'll stick with temperatures about 10 degrees below the average high, but some extra clouds early next week will help us to not cool as much at night.

Temperatures slowly warm through next week.

We'll keep you updated on the latest on WVLT News!

