WVLT WEATHER ALERT: Much needed rain, some risks due to drought

We wake up to a WVLT WEATHER ALERT Monday, from late in the morning through the evening.

The week’s other big talker: lows down into the lower 40s by this weekend!

WHAT TO EXPECT:

Cooler temperatures are here to stay, but the bigger issue is the rain. A large complex of thunderstorms and regular ‘ol rain is moving in later this morning from Middle Tennessee.

Our WVLT WEATHER ALERT is for that rain. The showers and storms early Sunday helped loosen the soil, so runoff is not as large of an issue. Same for slick roads from oil; Sunday’s rain also helped alleviate that concern.

Despite that better news on the severe threat, rain is still likely for almost all of us. The heaviest totals will be on the Plateau, well west of Knoxville. Parts of Blount, Sevier, and Monroe Counties may not get much, but heavy rain will outline the Valley.

The showers and storms will weaken as they move west to east. A few showers pop near the 75 corridor late this morning, but the widespread stuff will not roll in, until closer to noon.

After a couple hours of soggy weather, we get a brief break. Things intensify during the drive home, from 4:00-6:00 p.m. After that, showers move into the mountains.

LOOKING AHEAD:

The WVLT WEATHER ALERT ends after 9:00 p.m. this evening. Rain is still sticking around in the foothills and Smokies tonight and tomorrow but it’s not as heavy.

The low tonight will be 57 in Knoxville, closer to 50 in Kentucky. We’re back to pretty standard October weather tomorrow, with a few showers and a high of 75°.

While a few isolated patches of rain move in Wednesday, it’ll be very spotty. Temperatures climb a little closer to 80° on Thursday.

The next ‘big change’ is here on college football Saturday. All of our long range weather maps have rain on Saturday, then a serious blast of colder weather.

Lows Sunday and Monday dip down into the mid 40s for the first time since May 15th.

