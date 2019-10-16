WVLT WEATHER ALERT: Slick Morning Commute

The WVLT Weather team issued a WVLT WEATHER ALERT for your Wednesday morning commute. It's not severe, and while we need this rain, it can make for inconvenient timing on the morning commute.

We have rounds of rain moving through at times through the morning hours, and slick roads are possible.

Standing water is possible in spots, so that can lead to some traction issues. Plus we have some fallen leaves, and wet leaves can be as slick as ice, especially if they're stuck where you have to stop and go. We also have areas of fog this morning that can limit visibility.

This all adds up to the need for extra time while on the roads this morning. Be cautious, and don't forget your headlights even after the sun comes up. (State law is if your windshield wipers are going, then your headlights are supposed to be on.)

The weather is changing dramatically today as a cold front moves in. We have details for you in your forecast on WVLT News, online, and in the WVLT Weather app!

