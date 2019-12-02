WVLT WEATHER ALERT: Snow mainly outlining Valley

A WVLT WEATHER ALERT is in effect due to cold wind chills on this Monday, with Snowfall on the plateau to Northeast Tennessee, Southeastern Kentucky, and the Smoky mountains.

Stephanie Wise, WVLT Weather Vol

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning comes with some COLD winds, so even those schools on a 2-hour delay should keep in mind it will continue to feel like it's closer to 30 degrees through the late morning for the kids at the bus stop.

We also have the snowfall this morning outlining the Valley, with a little drizzle to some flurries possible in the lower elevations. This is why there is a Winter Weather Advisory for Anderson, Morgan, Cumberland, Fentress, Scott, Campbell, Wayne, McCreary, Whitley, Knox, Bell, Claiborne, Hancock, Hawkins, Lee, and Greene Counties in our area.

The Winter Storm Warning is for the Smoky Mountains on through Tuesday morning, where 5 to 9 inches of snow is possible in areas of 3,000 feet and higher of Monroe, Blount, Sevier, Cocke, Greene, and Harlan Counties.

All in all, it's a COLD day. We have temperatures warming to the mid 30s outlining the Valley to around 40 degrees for a high in Knoxville. It continues to feel colder, with the wind making it feel 5 to 10 degrees colder at times, especially in the higher elevations.

LOOKING AHEAD

Tonight will be mostly cloudy, with isolated snow showers in the higher elevations. The low will be around 30 degrees, and feel a few degrees colder.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy for the most part. We're looking at a few cloud breaks midday, but still lingering clouds for the afternoon. Snowfall is possible still but isolated in the higher elevations. The high will be around 43 degrees.

We'll get back to sunshine Wednesday, and a high around 50 degrees. Then a nice, "normal" high of 54 on Thursday with sunshine.

Friday comes with a few light rain showers, and a high of 51 degrees.

We'll keep you updated on the latest on WVLT News!

