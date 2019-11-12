WVLT WEATHER ALERT for snowfall to arctic air

We had rain move in and it was in the 50s last night, but that's going to be the "official high" for the day, as temperatures drop. We're all dropping to around 30 degrees shortly after sunrise this morning, and the wind makes it feel even colder.

There's a Winter Weather Advisory for SE KY, NE TN, and the Smoky Mountains continues until 9 a.m. These areas have higher elevations, mountains, and hills that can be colder and actually get a little accumulations. The tops of the Smoky Mountains could collect 2 to 4+ inches.

Temperatures are only warming back up a bit, to around 33 degrees. So, basically it's a freezing, cold day and the wind will make it feel even colder. Snow showers linger in the Smokies until early afternoon, as the sky clears sooner for the rest of our area. The wind continues to make it feel like the 20s today!

LOOKING AHEAD

Tonight , we'll drop to around 19 degrees by Wednesday morning, so the WVLT WEATHER ALERT continues for this harsh arctic air. This is forecast to break the previous record low of 20 degrees, set in 1984.

We'll have a subtle warmup to low 40s Wednesday afternoon, and then back to low 20s by Thursday morning.

Highs get closer to 50 to end the week, but we'll still have mornings around freezing.

We'll stick with temperatures about 10 degrees below the average high, but some extra clouds early next week will help us to not cool as much at night.

