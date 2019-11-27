WVLT Weather Alert: Rain and strong winds Wednesday

Rain and wind are back today, making a very busy travel day a little more hectic. Thanksgiving will be dry, but rain is back in spurts this coming weekend.

Edna Bryant, WVLT Weather Vol

WHAT TO EXPECT:

Heavy bands of rain and high wind make for slower traffic. The rain will be on-and-off and often heavy through 9:00 a.m. Between 9:00-12:00, the rain comes to an end from west to east.

The combo of rain and wind makes a WVLT WEATHER ALERT through late morning. Following that, the sky clears and leaves us with a nice second half of the day.

There’s also a Wind Advisory out for higher elevations. That is in place from 1:00 a.m. Wednesday through 6:00 p.m. Wednesday. The breeze will be intense early in the morning and then again during most of the afternoon – once the rain has left. Gusts up to 50 mph are possible in the mountains.

After highs briefly hit the middle 60s Wednesday, colder air races in. We fall to the middle 30s.

Average high: 56°

Average low: 36°

LOOKING AHEAD:

Thanksgiving will be cooler, but at least it’s dry for last minute travellers. We’re in the middle 50s. There’s only a slight chance of rain on Black Friday.

There’s a good chance of rain on Saturday and Sunday. That means you’ll need the rain gear for the Vols game against Vanderbilt. While the game starts in the low 60s, we’re quickly dropping to the middle 50s. There will even be a few showers on Monday.

Ben Cathey

WVLT Meteorologist

