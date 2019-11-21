WVLT builds new weather center in Sevier County

Get ready, Sevier County! The WVLT News team just built a state-of-the-art weather center right in Pigeon Forge.

The addition comes as the WVLT Weather team seeks to get closer and more in-depth information about what's happening in our mountains. In the Great Smoky Mountains, elevation can change temperatures by 15 degrees.

WVLT Meteorologist and Sevier County Bureau Chief Kyle Grainger took a quick drive up Newfound Gap Road and spoke with Jim Renfro, a park representative, to talk about changes in weather in the Sevier County area.

Renfro said, in most cases, the air is colder the higher you go. It's as the air hits the mountains and moves upwards that you start to see changes.

"It condenses and forms clouds, and it forms enough condensation in those clouds, and it'll rain," Renfro said. He added that, depending on the mountain elevation, that moisture can turn into snow or rain.

The Great Smoky Mountains National Park has an elevation difference of more than a mile. For every 1,000 feet of elevation, on average it brings a cooling effect of two to three degrees.

"We're seeing those extremes year after year," Renfro said. "But the average is 20 to 25 inches [of precipitation] more tat the higher elevations. So just think of the snowfall."

One place that knows all about weather changes in Sevier County is Ober Gatlinburg. Grainger spoke to Ober representative Kate Barido.

On a good day, Barido said Ober can make 300 tons of snow.

"The change in elevation can definitely affect the weather here at Ober Gatlinburg. Based on where we are, it can be warmer or cooler from downtown Gatlinburg."

A "bad day" at Ober is called an inversion, which is when the air is actually warmer on top of the mountain than below.

For folks who live on some of these higher mountain tops, it's important to have a stock of food and water just in case you get iced in over winter.

