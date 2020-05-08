WVLT holds virtual graduation ceremony for employees

Schools around the world are postponing or moving their graduation ceremonies virtually to celebrate high school or college seniors.

On Friday, WVLT News held a virtual ceremony to celebrate two employees graduating from the University of Tennessee.

Lauren Meyers and Madison Cameron, both Journalism and Electronic Media majors have interned, worked part-time, and are continuing to work post-graduation at WVLT News.

Thank you both for all your hard work and accomplishments.

