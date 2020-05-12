WVLT honored with prestigious Regional Murrow Award for Overall Excellence

WVLT News was honored with several prestigious Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards on Tuesday, May 12, including Overall Excellence, a distinction given to the station for demonstrating a supreme commitment to quality journalism.

WVLT News competed in a five-state region, which includes stations across Kentucky, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and West Virginia.

WVLT News was also honored with a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award for its breaking news coverage of the

massive fire at a Knoxville recycling plant.

A story profiling the only student to make up the graduating class at Knoxville College, produced by WVLT News Anchor Amanda Hara and Reporter Robert Grant, was awarded a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award in the Feature Reporting category.

The winning entries now advance to the National Murrow Award competition. The Edward R. Murrow Awards are presented by the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA).

WVLT News is proud to serve a community that is willing to share its stories of hope, success, and triumph.

