WVLT broadcasts music stars "Singin' for Their Supper" to help food banks

WVLT News is partnering with more than 40 other Gray Television stations to broadcast country music stars to raise money for local food banks.

This Saturday, April 18 at 7 p.m., WVLT will broadcast "Singin' for Their Supper," a one-hour telethon to benefit food banks in East Tennessee.

Country music stars such as Kristian Bush of Sugarland, Shawn Mullins, Charles Kelley of Lady Antebellum, Edwin McCain and Scott McCreery will be performing live, virtual shows.

“Gray is thoroughly committed to supporting the communities we serve through this unprecedented challenge,” said Bob Smith, Gray’s Chief

Operating Officer. “We’re proud to present this stellar line-up of musical talent while encouraging viewers to do what they can to help relieve hunger in their hometowns.”

Gray Television also announced it will be donating more than $100,000 for hunger relief efforts

“Singing For Their Supper” will be hosted by Joe Stevenson.

