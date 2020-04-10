WVLT partners with Ole Smoky to raise money for food ministry

Sevier County Food Ministries says they’ve seen a huge increase in the number of people needing food since the COVID-19 started.

That's why WVLT News has partnered with Ole Smoky to help raise funds for the organization.

In recent weeks prior to COVID-19, the ministry served around 1500 families a week. Now they’re seeing more than 2,000 with nearly 100 new families a week asking for help.

Right now the warehouse is stocked, but this amount of demand means food will move through fast. They are hoping for as many donations as possible.

“The Sevier County Food Ministries has always been about helping anyone who finds themselves short. No matter what the situation. This has just made it more pressing for a lot more people,” said Director Jim Davis. “We’re signing up 100 to 200 families a week, today alone we’ve signed up 50.”

Davis said he expects the demand to increase as paychecks dry up and pantries shrink.

Many coming out this week for an extra boost for Easter were very thankful.

“I think it’s awesome, putting their life at stake and the work they’re doing. They’re awesome. They’re great,” said Phyllis Bohanan. “There’s four in my family and I pick up for three other families.”

“It helps a lot,” said Louise Baker. “I like the drive-through service it keeps everyone safe.”

The food ministry has started a drive-through service to deliver food to neighbors. This limits exposure to volunteers and those getting food.

WVLT has partnered with Ole Smoky to raise money for Sevier County Food Ministries.

A streaming concert on Friday, April 17, 2020, will feature the Grammy-nominated Po’ Ramblin’ Boys. Viewers will be asked to make a donation to the food ministry during the 8 p.m. broadcast.

