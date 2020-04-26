WVLT viewer captures possible funnel cloud in Lenoir City during storm Saturday

Some Lenoir City residents experienced high winds,downed trees and power outages Saturday night after a line of severe storms swept through East Tennessee.

WVLT Viewer captured a possible funnel cloud. / Source: Robin Morgan Farmer

WVLT viewer Robin Morgan Farmer was able to safely capture video of a possible funnel cloud in Lenoir City during the storms Saturday evening. The sped up video shows intense dark clouds moving near the downtown area.

Mayor Tony Atkins took to Facebook warning people about areas with damage.

"Thanks everyone for your thoughts and prayers for Lenoir City. It appears no one has been injured! However, we do have a lot of damage around 4th, 5th and 6th Avenues. Thanks to all our first responders" the mayor wrote in a post.

