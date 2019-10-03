WVLT's Austin Bowling running for "Snowflake Ball King" to benefit senior program

WVLT's Austin Bowling will be competing for the title of Snowflake Ball King helping to benefit the Office on Aging Senior Companion Program.

“Did you know that the health risks of prolonged isolation are equivalent to smoking 15 cigarettes a day," program reps. said.

"In our community, 40% of seniors experience isolation on a regular basis."

The program helps adults 55 and over the opportunity to help frail seniors out. The volunteers at the Senior Companion program provide light meal prep, medication reminders, household chores for a safe environment, respite care and companionship.

These services are offered free of charge and in turn, Senior Companions receive a stipend to buy groceries and medications.

If you would like to donate, you can click here.

Copyright 2019 WVLT. All rights reserved.