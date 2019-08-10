WVLT's General Manager awarded 'Role Model of the Year'

Girl Talk, Inc. awards General Manager, Jasmine Hardin, with community award Saturday night during its 2019 Fashion Show Gala at the Knoxville Convention Center.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It was a night of glitz and glamour at the Knoxville Convention Center Saturday night, and it wasn't the suits or evening gowns that brought a full house.

Girl Talk, Inc. hosted its 2019 Fashion Show Gala. The annual show is held to fundraiser for the organization's mission: empowers girls to become their best selves by reducing the likelihood of teen pregnancy and helping them to advance educationally.

The night consisted of a runway show and award presentations. Among those who were honored and thanked for their service was WVLT's Jasmine Hardin. Hardin was awarded 'Role Model of the Year.' Each rode-model candidate was asked to raise money for the organization. Hardin contributed more than $7,000 to a grand total of more than $22,000.

Girl Talk, Inc. equips young girls with financial education, self-esteem tools, mentoring and exposes them to high education opportunities.

 