WVLT's General Manager awarded 'Role Model of the Year'

It was a night of glitz and glamour at the Knoxville Convention Center Saturday night, and it wasn't the suits or evening gowns that brought a full house.

Girl Talk, Inc. hosted its 2019 Fashion Show Gala. The annual show is held to fundraiser for the organization's mission: empowers girls to become their best selves by reducing the likelihood of teen pregnancy and helping them to advance educationally.

The night consisted of a runway show and award presentations. Among those who were honored and thanked for their service was WVLT's Jasmine Hardin. Hardin was awarded 'Role Model of the Year.' Each rode-model candidate was asked to raise money for the organization. Hardin contributed more than $7,000 to a grand total of more than $22,000.

Girl Talk, Inc. equips young girls with financial education, self-esteem tools, mentoring and exposes them to high education opportunities.