Knoxville native, WWE Superstar Bianca Belair vying for first NXT Women's Championship

Bianca Belair, a WWE Superstar, will compete in the NXT Women's Championship Sunday evening in Portland, Oregon.

The Knoxville native joined the WWE franchise in April of 2016. She attended Austin-East High School, where her brother is the head football coach.

Assistant Principal, Alvin Armstead, told WVLT News' Gwendolyn Ducre that the school is "very proud of Bianca's success."

Belair is no stranger to championships. As a track athlete at Austin-East, she swept TSSAA state titles in the 100m hurdles and 300m in 2006 and 2007, helping the Roadrunners win the 2007 state title.

Before coming back home to the University of Tennessee in 2011 as a walk-on, Blair spent the 2008 track season at the University of South Carolina and the 2009 season at Texas A&M. She was also named SEC Academic Honor Roll in 2011 and 2012. In 2011, she was named the Herb Neff Award recipient, which goes to the best Lady Vol walk-on.

The NXT Women's Championship is Sunday, Feb. 16 at 7 p.m. on the WWE Network at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.