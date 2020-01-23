Waffle House accepting Valentine’s Day reservations

Waffle House has you smothered and covered this Valentine’s Day with a special night that they say will be romantic.

Nearly 200 restaurants across 22 states are accepting reservations for a romantic, candle-light dinner.

The annual tradition is now in its 12th year. Diners can expect rose petals and a special menu with a meal for two including drinks and pie. Waffle House will even dim the lights to help set the mood.

To book a reservation at a participating Waffle House location near you, click here.

