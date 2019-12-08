Wait, what? Tennessee may not go to the Music City Bowl after all

Typically, when bowl bids are released, nothing changes.

That's not the case with Tennessee's bowl bid, which initially looked like it was to the Music City Bowl.

Just minutes after numerous sources announced that Tennessee would be in the Music City Bowl, it became clear that it may not happen that way.

According to multiple sources, Tennessee could still end up in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl or one of a few others.

The Southeastern Conference plans to reveal the official bowl bids at 4:30 p.m.

