Walgreens expanding drive-thru testing to Tennessee

Walgreens announced it is expanding drive-thru testing for COVID-19 to seven states, including Tennessee.

The company said the 15 locations are being finalized with the U.S, Department of Health and Human Services. The drive-thru testing sites are planned for select hot spot markets.

The new testing sites will utilize Abbott’s new ID NOW COVID-19 test, which delivers positive results in as little as five minutes and negative results within 13 minutes.

Walgreens said it hopes to test up to 3,000 people per day across the new sties.

The new sites are expected to be activated later this week.

