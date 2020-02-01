Walk-off squeeze ends UT baseball's preseason scrimmage

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) — Fans got a first look at Tennessee's baseball and softball teams on Saturday.
The baseball team held an intrasquad scrimmage and later signed autographs.
The scrimmage ended with a walk-off squeeze play, completing a comeback three-runs-down comeback in the bottom of the ninth inning.
Jake Rucker laid down the game-winning bunt.
The softball players introduced themselves individually to fans in attendance at Saturday's Fan Day, before signing autographs.
