Wallet Wednesday: Risks of last minute holiday shopping

If you're feeling like you're behind this holiday season you're not alone. A lot of people are looking to get in some last-minute holiday shopping.

Unfortunately, that means hackers are also out looking to get your personal information.

Joe Littleton, Information Security Officer at Southeast Bank said fraudulent websites are on the rise.

"Fraudulent websites are pretty popular right now. That's where a site looks like a regular site, but it's not. It may have deeply discounted items on the site that people will be enticed to purchase those things... You really need to go to sites you're familiar with. Trusted vendors."

Changing your password frequently is another way to keep hackers out of your accounts.

"You really need to use a password that's at least eight characters long. If you're going to use an eight-character password you need to use a mix of symbols and upper and lowercase and numbers. Even better than that, nowadays, using a passphrase instead of a password. An example would be "I like to listen to jazz music." Something that's really long that's much easier to remember."

Littleton says to never use the same password for more than one website or account. If a deal is too good to be true, it likely is.

