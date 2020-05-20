Wallet Wednesday: Using credit cards during the pandemic

We've talked about stress eating during the pandemic. Turns out, the same goes for your shopping habits.

Stress buying is a real thing. 23 percent of people have added to their debt since the pandemic. Some of that is due to losing a job. For some, credit cards are keeping them afloat, but they could actually get you in more trouble down the road. Experts say they should be a last resort and you should try to pay them off as quickly as possible. If you had debt before the pandemic, many credit card companies are willing to help you out. Nathan Grant with Credit Card Insider

says every situation is different.

"Just in general with the pandemic, credit card companies are offering relief efforts or deferred payments - imagine if you don't call you don't know what's offered." Many companies are also adding virtual or online chats to help with an influx of calls.

"We encourage responsible credit card use," said Grant. He recommends paying on time and in full every month if you can. He also said they're not for everyone.

