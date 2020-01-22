Wallet Wednesday: What to buy and what not to buy in February

Bank Rates has some advice for anyone looking to make purchases in the month of February. They say it's important to remember a few simple do's and don'ts.

Smaller cruise lines are known to offer good deals in February / Source: (CBS)

What to buy:

Televisions.

Most have been on sale since Black Friday, but the week leading up to the Super Bowl is one of the best times to buy a new flat screen. You can also wait until President's Day, as deals are expected to be strong for televisions as well.

Mattresses

Annually deals for mattresses start around President's Day. The three day weekend gives consumers an extra shopping day and businesses can clear out inventory.

Dating site subscriptions

With Valentine's Day coming up, the deals start early on matchmaking services. A lot of them have free offers or up to 75 percent off.

Cruises

Good news for anyone looking for a cheap getaway: Smaller cruise lines are known to offer the best deals early in the year.

There are also some things to stay away from:

As Valentine's and President's Day approach, shoppers will see a lot of offers and ads but not everything is a good deal.

Bank Rates said to stay away from suitcases and laptops. Shoppers can find better deals later in the year.

