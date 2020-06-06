Walmart CEO pledges $100M to advance racial equity

Walmart pledged to donate $100 million over five years in the "fight for greater racial equity inside and outside Walmart," CEO Doug McMillon announced in an email to employees.

In the email, McMillon said the money will be dispersed by Walmart and the Walmart Foundation through a "new center on racial equity."

McMillon said the new center will support philanthropic initiatives and "advance economic opportunity and healthier living, including issues surrounding the social determinants of health, strengthening workforce development and related educational systems, and support criminal justice reform with an emphasis on examining barriers to opportunity faced by those exiting the system."

The Walmart CEO condemned racial violence and said the company plans to make changes to fight for equality inside and outside of Walmart.

“We will find the natural overlaps between Walmart’s core business and society’s larger needs that perpetuate racism and discrimination,” McMillon wrote. “Specifically, we’re going to focus the power of Walmart on our nation’s financial, healthcare, education and criminal justice systems.”

The company aims to make the recruitment, development and support of Black Americans and other people of color "even more of a priority." Employees were called on to actively partner to identify and work with leaders to bring new diverse talent to the company.

"To influence and lead change in society more broadly, we are going to invest resources and develop strategies to increase fairness, equity and justice in aspects of everyday life," McMillon said.

