Walmart, Target hosting car seat recycling events

Walmart and Target will host the nations largest car seat recycling event across the country next month.

From September 16 - 30, customers will be able to trade in used car seats at the service desk in any participating Walmart store.

The event is in celebration of National Baby Safety Month.

Customers who participate will receive a $30 Walmart gift card that can be used in-store or online.

The car seats collected will be recycled through TerraCycle and all parts will be diverted from the landfill.

Target will partner with Waste Management to accept all types of car seats from infant seats to booster seats.

From September 3 - 13, Target customers who participate will receive 20 percent off a new car seat, stroller or select baby gear.

