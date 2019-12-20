Walmart MoneyCard, Visa gift-card system down, customers unable to access accounts

Customers across the country who use Visa gift-cards or the Walmart MoneyCard have reported issues with their accounts.

Users said they are not able to use their cards or access the funds in their accounts.

Most customers are reporting issues with making payments, accessing their accounts online and withdrawing money from the ATM.

The Walmart located on Chapman Highway in Knoxville confirmed that the issue is impacting Knoxville stores as well.

