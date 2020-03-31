Walmart checking employees temperatures to prevent coronavirus spread

Walmart announced it will take additional steps to protect its employees and customers during the coronavirus outbreak.

Employees will now have their temperatures checked as they report to work and undergo basic health screening questions.

Any employee with a temperature of 100 degrees will be asked to return home and not return to work until they are fever-free for at least three days. Employees will be paid for reporting to work.

Walmart said its leave policy allows anyone who has symptoms, concerns or is quarantined to stay home without fear of losing their jobs.

Temperature checks will begin within the next three weeks.

The retailer said it will also offer masks and gloves to associates who wish to use them, as supplies allow.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

