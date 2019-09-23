Walmart ends car seat recycling program after 1 million collected

Walmart's new car seat recycling program was so successful, the event is ending early.

The company was offering a $30 gift card to anyone who brought in an old car seat as part of a recycling effort with TerraCycle to keep plastic out of landfills.

The event started Sept. 16 and was supposed to end Sept. 30, but the store ended the program after nearly 1 million car seats were collected, according to a statement it made to USA Today.

It also said that’s the equivalent of diverting 200 million plastic bottles from landfills.

Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.