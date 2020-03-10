Walmart implementing paid leave policy in wake of coronavirus

Walmart has announced an emergency leave policy for its 1.4 million hourly workers in response to the coronavirus.

CBS News reported that the retail giant said that hourly employees will receive up to two weeks pay if they have to be quarantined or are diagnosed with the illness.

Walmart reported that employees are not able to return to work after two weeks, up to 26 weeks of additional pay could be provided for both full-time and part-time workers. The policy covers store, warehouse club and distribution center employees no matter when they were hired, CBS added.

Copyright 2020 WVLT News via CBS News. All rights reserved.

