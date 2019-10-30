Walmart introduces curbside pickup for alcohol

Walmart customers in the Knoxville area can now purchase beer and wine without ever leaving their cars.

Shoppers can now select a wide variety of wine and beer options as part of Grocery pickup services.

“No matter what’s on your shopping list, Walmart Grocery Pickup is helping our customers keep time in their busy schedules,” said Tom Ward, SVP, Digital Operations. “Now, without ever leaving their car, customers can pick up the perfect bottle of wine for dinner or beer for the big game. That’s something worth raising a glass to.”

Customers can shop online and select a time they will pick up their orders. Once the customer arrives at the pickup location there will be reserved parking spaces. Customers will then call a designated number to notify an associate who will load the order into the trunk of the customer's car. Customers will be required to provide a valid ID before receiving alcohol products.

The retailer will also be making deliveries of adult beverages from nearly 200 stores across two states – California and Florida - with more being added in accordance with local and state regulations. Customers can check their address at Walmart.com/grocery to see if the service is available in their area.

The new services are available at the following stores in the Knoxville area:

6777 Clinton Hwy, Knoxville, TN 37912

7550 Norris Fwy, Knoxville, TN 37938

7420 Chapman Hwy, Knoxville, TN 37920

8445 Walbrook Dr, Knoxville, TN 37923

3051 Kinzel Way, Knoxville, TN 37924

10900 Parkside Dr, Knoxville, TN 37934

3120 Mckamey Road, Knoxville, TN 37921

Copyright 2019 WVLT. All rights reserved.