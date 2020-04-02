Rockwood Walmart sets up buggy barricade to encourage social distancing

Walmart in Rockwood used buggies to set up a barrier outside the grocery entrance to encourage patrons to remain 6 feet apart.

Rockwood Walmart buggy barricade / Source: (WVLT)

All other entrances were closed.

Inside, markers on the ground show shoppers waiting in line where to stand to maintain 6 feet of distance.

"Effective tomorrow, your Rockwood Walmart will take 1 more step in #SocialDistancing. We ask all customers to enter through the Grocery entrance as the store opens, while maintaining a 6ft distance between customers. Please enter through the cart barricade as shown below. Lawn and Garden Doors will remain closed until further notice," said the store on Facebook.

