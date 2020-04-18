Walmart to hire 50,000 additional workers

Over the last month, Walmart has been trying to fulfill its pledge to hire 150,000 new workers amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The store announced it has since hired 100,000 employees and seeks to hire 50,000 more by the end of May.

Walmart officials said the company has had more than 1 million applications come in since the original announcement. Walmart said it has hired an average of 5,000 workers every day.

"We are humbled and proud to be able to give an opportunity to so many workers during this critical time," Walmart said in a statement. "We’ll continue to hire new associates through our expedited hiring process from application to offer as quickly as 24 hours."

You can apply for a job at your local Walmart by applying online, or texting 'jobs' to 240240.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.