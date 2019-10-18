Want $1,000 to watch Disney films?

Are you a Disney fan in search of fun and $1,000? Look no further.

According to CBS affiliate WREG. Reviews.org wants to hire Disney fans to watch 30 Disney movies in 30 days to create buzz around the launch of Disney+.

Disney+ is Disney's upcoming streaming service program.

WREG reported you get $1,000, a one-year subscription to Disney+ and a Disney-themed movie watching kit.

“Do you sing along with your kiddos when they belt out “Let It Go”? (Or maybe when you’re alone in the shower?) Is Halloween the perfect time to live out your dreams of becoming a pretty princess or spectacular superhero? We think you’d be perfect for the job!” Review.org’s website says.

To apply, fill out a questionnaire and submit a video review of your favorite Disney movies.

You have to be 18 or older and a U.S. citizen or permanent resident.

To read more about the contest, go here.

