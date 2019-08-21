Want to meet Dolly at the Grand Ole Opry? This could be your chance!

You could win an opportunity to meet Dolly Parton in person!

Winners will receive a VIP package that includes tickets to Dolly Parton's 50th-anniversary performance at the Grand Old Opry, then they have chance to meet Dolly in person in their very own dressing room for a photo and a private tour of the Gand Ole Opry. Flights and a two-night stay at the Opryland Resort are included.

Go here to enter.

You don't need to donate to enter, but you can get extra entries by donating to MusicCares.

According to their website, "MusiCares provides a safety net of critical assistance for music people in times of need. MusiCares' services and resources cover a wide range of financial, medical and personal emergencies, and each case is treated with integrity and confidentiality. MusiCares also focuses the resources and attention of the music industry on human service issues that directly influence the health and welfare of the music community."