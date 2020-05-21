Want to own a piece of the East Towne Mall movie theater? It's up for auction

Nearly everything inside East Towne Mall has been up for grabs. Now items from the East Towne Mall Regal Cinema are up for auction.

An online auction for items used in the theater over the years began Wednesday.

Included on the list are the blue theater seats, the neon movie reel, neon refreshment sign and the mirrored 'Escape to the Movies' sign.

The auction will close on May 27 at 3 p.m. Previews for items being auctioned are being done by appointment only.

“This is the second and final stage that will culminate in a total of five auctions to liquidate the remaining items in the mall," said Natalie Deel, co-owner of JD’s Realty & Auction.

Additional auctions will include items from the upper level of the mall and restaurant equipment. Other items listed include tables, power tools, machinery, holiday decorations, office furniture and plants used by the mall in the past.

