Want to own the 'Power T' from Knoxville Center Mall? It's up for auction

Nothing is being spared inside Knoxville Center Mall, including a 15-foot-tall Power T.

An online auction for items inside the property - also known as East Towne Mall - listed more than 600 items up for bid over the next two weeks.

The Power T hung in the foyer of the mall and measures 15 feet tall by 10 feet wide and 18 inches deep. At the time of publication, the current bid stands at $12.

JD’s Realty & Auction, LLC is hosting an online-only liquidation of the mall beginning Friday afternoon.

“This is the second and final stage that will culminate in a total of five auctions to liquidate the remaining items in the mall," said Natalie Deel, co-owner of JD’s Realty & Auction.

Additional auctions will include items from the upper level of the mall, restaurant equipment, and the entirety of the old Regal Cinema. Other items listed include tables, power tools, machinery, holiday decorations, office furniture and plants used by the mall in the past.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via CNN. All rights reserved.

