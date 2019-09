Police in Shreveport, Louisiana are searching for a man wanted on charges of child molestation. They believe he could be in Knoxville, Tennessee.

According to police, John Drohan's last known address was in Knoxville.

Drohan is described as a 27-year-old white male. He is 6'0' and 183 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts should contact police in Shreveport by calling (318) 673-7373 or emailing lockemup.org.

