Warning signs to be installed at Peery's Mill Dam after teen drowning

The mother of drowning victim Alexis Shirley, 13, is teaming up with an Ohio company and Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency to install warning signs for swimmers.

"It's the hardest place to be but it's the closest I feel to her," said Shirley's mother Renee Ritchie.

In May, Shirley slipped on a rock near the bottom of the dam. The current pulled her under.

"She asked to go swim in a little bit deeper water and that was the last thing I ever heard from her," said Ritchie.

Shirley isn't the first person to drown at Peery's Mill Dam.

Memorials surround the boat dock leading to the water, but Ritchie said what should be there instead, but aren't, are warning signs.

"Something that explains what is hiding beneath the water," she said. "You don't know that 50 feet out in the water it can pull you under and take you and take your whole world with it."

She has teamed up with an Ohio company called Worthington Products to donate warning signs to Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency. Even though TWRA isn't responsible for maintaining the area, it's hanging them this week, one above the dam and one below.

Ritchie hopes the signs will save other families from going through the same pain of losing a loved one.

"It keeps her going and who knows how many other people, it keeps their life safe," said Ritchie.

