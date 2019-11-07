Warrant issued for suspect in Aniah Blanchard case

Police have identified a suspect in the missing person case of Aniah Blanchard and have issued an arrest warrant for kidnapping first degree.

Ibraheem Yazeed is charged with attempted murder, two counts of first degree kidnapping and two counts of first degree robbery. (Source: Montgomery County Detention Facility)

Authorities are actively searching for Ibraheem Yazeed, 30. He should be considered dangerous and potentially armed.

“Further investigation and analysis of evidence has determined that Yazeed, was at the same location Blanchard was last seen and is involved in taking Aniah against her will,” Auburn police said in a news release.

Police say additional charges and arrests are anticipated.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts or information on this case is asked to call the Auburn Police Division Detective Section at 334-501-3140, Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-STOP, or the 24-hour non-emergency number at 334-501-3100.

Yazeed is out on bond for attempted murder, two counts of first-degree kidnapping and two counts of first-degree robbery in connection with a February case out of Montgomery.

Before noon on Thursday, Montgomery district judge Pamela Higgins revoked Yazeed’s combined $280,000 bond, ordering his arrest.

Blanchard, 19, has been missing for more than two weeks.

Wednesday, the Auburn Police Division released two photos of a man they called a “person of interest” in the case.

Police said the man was captured on surveillance video inside an Auburn convenience store at the same time as Blanchard late on the night of Oct. 23. It was the last time she was seen.

Police had previously released surveillance video of Blanchard inside the convenience store on South College Street. They said it was recorded just before her SUV was seen traveling southbound on South College Street.

Blanchard was reported missing on Oct. 24. According to Auburn police, she last talked to a friend just before midnight on Oct. 23.

Her Honda CR-V was found Friday, Oct. 25 at a Montgomery apartment complex with damage to the passenger side. The apartment complex is on Boardwalk Boulevard, which is not far off Atlanta Highway.

On Oct. 31, police confirmed evidence found inside the vehicle indicated she had been harmed.

A task force comprised of officers from Montgomery and Auburn, along with state and federal law enforcement, have been involved in the search for Blanchard.

Authorities have been focusing their efforts in Auburn, Montgomery and the area in between. The cities are about 50 miles apart.

Investigators have been searching for Blanchard by land and by air, conducting planned searches and walking down tips. Air One, the state helicopter, has been seen across Montgomery. Ground searches have included multiple K-9 units.

Blanchard is a native of Homewood and a student at Southern Union State Community College in Lee County. Her stepfather is UFC fighter Walt Harris.

A reward of $105,000 from multiple sources has been pledged toward the effort to find her.

Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.