Warrants: NC man cut girlfriend's arm off with machete

North Carolina investigators said a North Carolina man cut his girlfriend's arm off with a machete.

WBTV reported that 27-year-old Ryan Alexander Tyndall was charged with attempted first degree murder after police said he cut off his girlfriend's arm with a machete on Tuesday.

Fayetteville police said they were called to a home on Railroad Street around 6:15 a.m. on February 11 after someone reported a woman had her hand cut off.

Warrants said the officers came in contact with Tyndall's father who led them to the victim. They said the victim's arm had been cut off just below the elbow. She was transported by EMS to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.

Investigators said they found a "large amount of blood" in the front yard of the home on Railroad Street.

The victim told officers that she was in the living room when her boyfriend, Tyndall, was in a bedroom. She told investigators that she asked him where her Xanax. The victim said her boyfriend told her the medication was in the bedroom; when she entered the room, she said she felt a sharp pain and realized her arm had been severed.

The victim said the ran to her boyfriend's father's home a block away.

Investigators said Tyndall was taken into custody later and that they attempted to interview him, but he had taken an "unknown substance" and couldn't be interviewed.

WBTV reported that the victim is currently at Duke University Medical Center.

Tyndall was being held without bond after being charged with attempted first degree murder, castration without malice and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill/inflict serious injury.

Copyright 2020 WVLT News via WBTV. All rights reserved.