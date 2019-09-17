Warren County corrections officers arrested after reportedly tampering with records

Special Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said two former corrections officers were arrested for tampering with governmental records.

TBI Agents alongside investigators with the DA's office said they began an investigation into the death of an inmate in the Warren County Jail on January 14.

Officials said during the investigation they developed information about two corrections officers Zechariah Clark and Steven Mason.

The two officers did not conduct the required jail walk-through jail logs were altered at some point to reflect that the walk-through had been completed, according to reports.

Officials said neither man is currently listed as an employee at the jail.

The Warren County Grand Jury returned indictments on Sept. 6, charging Clark and Mason each with one count of Destruction and Tampering with Governmental Records.

Clark and Mason were arrested Monday and booked into the Warren County Jail.

