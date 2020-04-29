Wartburg police warn of counterfeit bills

The Wartburg Police Department took to social media to warn residents about the circulation of counterfeit bills in the area.

The police department said fake $20 bills have made their way into the community.

"We are asking our community members, particularly our business owners and operators, to be wary of any $20 bill which is being passed at their establishment and to take reasonable precautions to identify counterfeit money.," they said on Facebook.

The police department said if a business receives a suspected counterfeit bill, they should note the person who had it and contact police for any suspicious activity.

