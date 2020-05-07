Washington barber vows to 'fight to the death' amid stay at home order

Washington state officials are threatening to pull a barbershop's business license because it has reopened in spite of the governor's stay at home order.

KIRO reports that Stag Barber & Styling in Snohomish reopened last week despite not being designated as an essential business.

“The overhead here is expensive here and I had to make sure I could pay for that,” owner Bob Martin told CBS affiliate KIRO.

Governor Jay Inslee has said barbershops like this one fall under phase two of the state’s plan to reopen the economy — which could still be several weeks away.

“I absolutely believe it was an overreach and I believe he’s a con,” Martin said. “I’ll fight them right to the death.”

CBS Philly reported that businesses that refuse to close could face license suspension

The Washington State Department of Licensing reportedly sent a letter to Martin Tuesday, warning him that he is not compliant with the order and that his license could be suspended if he remains open.

