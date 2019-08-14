Car flips after hitting pole in Mass.; driver was allegedly texting

Newly released video shows a Massachusetts driver, who was texting, crashing into a pole.

A car flips after hitting a pole in Berlin, Mass. Police said the driver was texting and driving. (Source: Berlin Police Dept./Facebook/CNN)

Police in Berlin, about 40 miles west of Boston, released the video, hoping to stop other drivers from texting while driving.

The impact flipped the sedan over and caused the pole to fall to the ground.

The man who took the video said he slammed on his brakes to avoid the wreck but skidded off the road.

The woman who crashed into the pole was not seriously hurt, but she got a ticket though for texting and driving.

Police released the video along with a warning to drivers to stay alert, adding, “It is not worth your life or the life of another person.”

Police say less than 24 hours after releasing the video Monday, a driver - again distracted - crashed into the same pole, at the exact same spot.

