Watch: Catering truck spins out of control at Chicago airport

(CNN) - A vehicular hiccup happened at Chicago’s O’Hare international airport.
An out-of-control catering truck nearly struck an airplane on Monday at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago. (Source: Twitter|@Emergidoc/CNN)
An out-of-control catering truck nearly struck an airplane on Monday.
American Airlines said that truck’s accelerator got stuck.
The incident ended when a quick-thinking employee rammed the truck with another vehicle.
There were no injuries reported. Just one flight ended up getting delayed for about 10 minutes.
