Watch out for deer on the roads during peak fall mating season

Watch out for deer when you're out driving this fall.

White-tailed deer's peak mating season and hunting season is in October and November making them more likely to suddenly run onto the roads. The chance of a collision between a deer and a car increases greatly in the fall months.

Officials warn drivers that deer are more active in the mornings and around sunset, when driver's visibility may already be impaired. The National Highway Safety Administration said there are approximately 1.5 million deer-related car accidents annually and nearly 200 fatalities.

Officials said if you see a deer in the road you should slow down. Deers in the road don't want to move, so drivers should wait for the deer to pass. Drivers are also advised to travel with high beams when traveling after dark, the lights will reflect off of the eyes of the deer.

Accidents are more likely to become fatal when a driver swerves to avoid the deer and instead collides with another car or object, according to officials.

Deer are not just a threat to drivers though. Matthew Cameron with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said white-tailed buck deer can become sexually aggressive towards women during mating season.

"They can see men as a threat," Cameron said. "I know that sounds crazy because we're not deer, why do they associate us with any kind of interest like that."

Cameron said do not provoke the animals if you come in contact, just enjoy seeing them from afar.

